MADISON
A federal grand jury indicted an Elkhorn man Wednesday in a Madison bank robbery.
Jeffrey A. Campton, 29, of Elkhorn is charged with robbing the Home Savings Bank in Madison on Sept. 4, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Campton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.
The indictment and others announced Wednesday resulted from Project Safe Neighborhoods, a state program that aims to reduce violent crime, according to the release.
