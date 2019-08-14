ELKHORN

An Elkhorn man charged with seventh-offense intoxicated driving admitted he had too much to drink before driving in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

A Department of Natural Resources warden reported that Donnie L. Nolin, 49, of W6530 County A, drove while intoxicated at about 5:30 p.m. July 20 at County P and Hi Lo Road in the town of Whitewater, the complaint states.

The warden said Nolin drove in an off-road closed area, according to the complaint.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Nolin has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1991, 1995, 2004 twice, 2005 and 2011, the complaint states.