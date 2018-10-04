ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man charged with fourth-offense OWI drove last month in Lake Geneva, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Prosecutors have charged Bradley M. Levandoski, 44, of 224½ N. Washington St., after he drove while intoxicated at about 2:36 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 200 block of Broad Street, according to the complaint.
Police said Levandoski was illegally parked in traffic, the complaint states.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Levandoski has previous convictions for OWI violations in 2001, 2005 and 2008, according to the complaint.
