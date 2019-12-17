ELKHORN

An Elkhorn man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving had several empty bottles of Twisted Tea in his car when he was stopped by police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of Delavan police say Brian A. Olson, 43, of 1142 W. Court St., Elkhorn, drove while intoxicated at about 5:13 p.m. Dec. 1 on County F north of Highway 50, the complaint states.

Olson admitted to police that he drank three 22-ounce beers and two Twisted Teas at lunch, according to the complaint. Police reported finding six empty Twisted Tea bottles and eight caps in his car.

Olson was driving 60 mph in a 50-mph zone, the complaint states.

Results from a blood test are pending. Olson has previous OWI convictions in 1996, 1998 and 2003, according to the complaint.