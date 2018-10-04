ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to drinking four beers before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
City of Delavan police say about 4 p.m. Sept. 16, Charles M. Newman III, 26, of W6588 Barkers Road, drove while intoxicated at South Seventh Street and East Geneva Street, according to the complaint.
Newman drove 60 mph in a 25-mph zone, the complaint states. Results from a blood test are pending.
Newman has previous OWI convictions for violations in 2015 twice and 2016, according to the complaint.
