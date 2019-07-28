JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested an Elkhorn man early Saturday morning on suspicion of fifth-offense intoxicated driving, according to a news release.

Police stopped a vehicle at 4:34 a.m. Saturday for speeding in the 4400 block of Whilden Court. The driver was identified as Enrique Vara, 35, of Elkhorn.

Vara was arrested on charges of fifth-offense intoxicated driving, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and a probation violation, according to the release.

Vara is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.