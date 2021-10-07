Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that he was the one driving a pickup truck that struck and killed a man on Sunday.
Bradley R. Kirkpatrick, 33, was held at the Walworth County Jail pending action by the district attorney, according to an Elkhorn police news release.
As reported earlier, Francisco Garcia, 70, of rural Lake Geneva, was struck while he was walking along County H near Gateway Technical College on Sunday night and died of his injuries.
