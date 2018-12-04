ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he drove for a fourth time with a prohibited amount of alcohol in his system, online court records show.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say James P. Nicholson, 46, of 423 E. First Ave., No. 4, registered a 0.05 alcohol concentration on a breath test Oct. 31, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Nicholson had been restricted to driving with up to a 0.02 alcohol concentration. Authorities stopped him as he drove on East Geneva Street near South Jackson Street in Elkhorn.
Nicholson had two beers before driving, the complaint states.
He has previous convictions from 1999 and 2007 twice.
