JANESVILLE

An Edgerton woman was charged Wednesday in Rock County Court with eighth-offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

The charge against Julie A. Sullivan, 52, of 10991 N. Gladys Drive West, arose from a random traffic stop by a town of Fulton police officer on North Kidder Road on June 24, according to the criminal complaint.

Sullivan registered a 0.97 blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test, and a later blood test showed 0.85, which is still above the legal limit, according to the complaint.

Sullivan had been restricted to driving with no more than a 0.02 blood-alcohol level, according to the complaint. She was also cited for driving while suspended and without insurance.

Sullivan’s previous intoxicated driving convictions were in 1994, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2013, according to the complaint.