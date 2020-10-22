JANESVILLE
An Edgerton woman has been charged with stealing pain medication from a resident with cancer at Swifthaven Community, a retirement home where the woman was a registered nurse.
Rock County prosecutors Tuesday charged Sarah M. Splitter, 42, of 509 N. Saint Josephs Circle, with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and misdemeanor theft between May 26 and Sept. 28.
The criminal complaint accuses Splitter of falsely documenting the return orders of hydrocodone to Rockmed Pharmacy in Edgerton. For example, the pharmacy said 180 tablets were delivered Sept. 28, but it appeared that 120 tablets were missing.
The facility’s director told Edgerton police Oct. 1 that Splitter had her own login to make changes to the computerized medication log, and that if counts were equal after each shift, then no one would notice anything out of line, according to the complaint.
Splitter made a deduction of 41 pills July 4, saying in the log that the pharmacy sent a message about a recall, the complaint states. There was another deduction Aug. 18 of 60 pills when Splitter claimed they were sent back because of a reported supply shortage.
The pharmacy later verified to police that Splitter sent four refill requests for hydrocodone for the resident and that there were no requests to return any of the medication, according to the complaint.
Police spoke with the resident, who said she was prescribed hydrocodone as needed for pain, the complaint states. She said she did not take that medication as often as she previously had—and only needs a tablet or so every few days.
Splitter appeared in court Tuesday, when she was given a signature bond that calls for her to not contact Swifthaven, online court records show.
She is scheduled to make an adjourned initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.