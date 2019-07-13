TOWN OF ALBION

The State Patrol reports arresting an Edgerton man Friday on Highway 73 in Dane County, north of Edgerton.

Shandon L. Meden, 49, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Friday on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving.

Meden was stopped after failing to slow when passing a stopped emergency vehicle on Highway 73 at Highway 106, according to a State Patrol news release.

Meden was restricted to a blood-alcohol content of 0.02 after three previous intoxicated-driving convictions, according to the release.