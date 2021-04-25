An Edgerton man was arrested on a fourth-offense intoxicated-driving charge Saturday night while driving on Interstate 90 in Dane County.
State patrol officers stopped Dakota A. Amundson, 30, of Edgerton after receiving a report that a vehicle on the Interstate was swerving in and out of several lanes. State troopers were told the vehicle hit and was dragging a construction barrel, according to a news release.
Troopers notice signs of impairment from Amundson during the stop, according to the release.