An Edgerton man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in Sioux City, Iowa, for driving to Iowa and trying to meet a 15-year-old girl he talked to on Snapchat for sex, according to a news release.
Sean M. Williams, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to one charge of coercion and enticement after the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he drove to northwest Iowa, picked up the girl and was stopped by police for a traffic violation and found with a “box of condoms, zip ties, and a roll of Gorilla brand tape.”
Between March 1 and May 8, Williams communicated with the girl, who he knew was 15 years old, according to the release. He then drove from Edgerton to Iowa to have sex with her.
The release shared Jan. 14, the date Williams was sentenced, does not list the date Williams was stopped by police with the girl.
After his prison term, Williams was also sentenced to five years of supervision.