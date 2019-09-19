An Edgerton man was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday for being a felon in possession of firearms, including one that fired automatically.

David L. Hill, 39, of 1 Mechanic St., Edgerton, pleaded guilty July 3 as part of a plea agreement. His prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release.

The Edgerton Police Department received an anonymous tip Feb. 23 that Hill possessed firearms, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

At the time, Hill was on probation in Rock County, stemming from a 2013 conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Edgerton police arrested Hill on Feb. 25 as he was parking at his workplace. Officers said he was carrying a canvas bag containing a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, two loaded 15-round magazines and additional boxes of ammunition.

Other firearms were found in Hill’s basement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives laboratory determined one operated as a machine gun, according to the release.

Police reported at the time of his arrest that Hill had two handguns and three rifles, one of which was an AR-15-style weapon.

Police said immediately after the arrest they had no indications Hill intended to harm anyone with the firearms or explosives.

As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to recommend that the judge give Hill the "maximum available reduction” under sentencing guidelines for Hill’s acceptance of responsibility.

The maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison.