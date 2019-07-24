MADISON

An Edgerton man has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on a charge of possession of firearms by a felon.

David L. Hill, 39, of 1 Mechanic St., was arrested Feb. 25, when Edgerton police and agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found him in possession of two handguns and three rifles, one of which was an AR-15-style weapon, police said at the time of the arrest.

Also seized were cardboard tubes police suspected were improvised explosives, but no charges arose from that, and police said immediately after the arrest they had no indications Hill intended to harm anyone with the firearms or explosives.

As part of the plea agreement reached Friday, Hill agreed to plead guilty to the single charge, and the government agrees the plea resolves any other possible criminal charges arising from the investigation.

The government also agreed to recommend to the judge give Hill “the maximum available reduction” available under sentencing guidelines for Hill’s acceptance of responsibility.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hill was first charged in Rock County Court, but the charge was dropped in favor of federal prosecution.

A presentence report will be written. Sentencing is set for Sept. 19.