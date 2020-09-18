JANESVILLE
An Edgerton man faces his sixth intoxicated-driving charge after he crashed his motorcycle in Edgerton on Wednesday.
Christopher C.E. Engstrom, 46, of 16½ Garfield St., was arrested after Edgerton police were called to the crash at Chamberlain Street and Sweeney Road at 6:38 p.m. Engstrom was walking away when police stopped him, according to the criminal complaint.
Engstrom was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance and ordered not to drive or consume any intoxicant while his case is pending in Rock County Court.
He was convicted of a complied consent violation in 2014 and four intoxicated-driving offenses in 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2010.