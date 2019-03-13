MADISON
A federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin indicted an Edgerton man Wednesday on a charge of felon in possession of firearms.
The indictment alleges David L. Hill, 39, possessed a loaded .40 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol and three rifles on Feb. 25.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Edgerton police on that date in searching Hill’s residence, a duplex at 1 Mechanic St.
Police reported seizing a Smith & Wesson M&P15, which is an AR-15-style rifle; a Ruger .22-caliber rifle; a Puma .22-caliber rifle; and two handguns, a .40-caliber Glock and a .45-caliber Springfield.
Also seized were cardboard tubes police suspected were improvised explosives. The federal indictment does not mention explosives.
