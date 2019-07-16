FULTON TOWNSHIP

An Edgerton man was arrested Monday night for suspected drunk driving after hitting a traffic sign, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 9:05 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run near the Highway 59 and Interstate 90 intersection.

James C. Finn, 59, of Edgerton, has been driving westbound when he drove through a roundabout. He struck a wooden traffic sign before parking in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot, according to the release.

Deputies located Finn at the McDonalds. He showed signs of impairment submitted to a field sobriety and blood-alcohol concentration test, according to the release.

Finn admitted to drinking before driving. He was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated.

Finn is currently being held at Rock County Jail.