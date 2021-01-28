JANESVILLE
An Edgerton man has been charged with driving recklessly while intoxicated and stabbing a man he knows in Janesville, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Prosecutors on Jan. 19 charged Jason A. Bowling, 40, most recently of 11 Mechanic St., with felonies second-degree recklessly endangerment and fifth-offense intoxicated driving in connection with the Jan. 15 incident.
He also was charged with misdemeanors battery, disorderly conduct and operating while revoked and operating without an ignition interlock device.
Bowling pleaded not guilty to the charges Jan. 22, according to online court records.
Janesville police said they responded at about 7:10 p.m. Jan. 15 to Kettering Street and Milton Avenue for a reported stabbing.
A man who the complaint states had a “significant amount of blood running down from his left forearm" said Bowling stabbed him as he and a woman were trying to leave Bowling’s car but could not.
Bowling drove a group of four from Edgerton to Janesville so they could go shopping, according to the complaint. But in the Walmart parking lot, Bowling and a woman started arguing.
The victim said Bowling then started driving around the lot “like a psychopath,” the complaint states. He drove onto Kettering Street as some passengers said they needed to get out of the vehicle.
The stabbing victim told police he heard Bowling at one point say, “I’ll f---ing stab you,” according to the complaint.
Bowling was later stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol and took a preliminary breath test that showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.32, according to the complaint—a level that is four times the legal limit for driving.
Bowling told police that before the stabbing, the man had struck him as he drove.
The stabbing victim went to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, where doctors treated a stab wound that was three quarters of an inch long.
When police spoke with the girlfriend of the stabbing victim, she “appeared to be in a state of shock,” the complaint states. She was “very concerned” about getting all of the groceries they had bought, which were sitting next to blood-covered snow.
She told police that Bowling has a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” personality, according to the complaint. While Bowling was driving erratically in the parking lot, she told police she felt like she was going to die.
A court commissioner on Jan. 19 set a $2,500 cash bond for Bowling, court records show. A motion to modify that bond has been filed.
Bowling’s next court date was not immediately available Thursday.