JANESVILLE

Janesville police on Sunday morning arrested an Edgerton man they say burglarized the Odd Fellows Lodge for a second time in seven months.

Janesville police arrested Edmund J. Reetz, 38, on charges of burglary, theft and felony bail jumping, according to a news release.

At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 20 N. Main St. after a resident of the building heard glass breaking and saw Reetz walking down a back staircase with a cash register, the release states.

The resident recognized Reetz as a former Odd Fellows member, according to the release.

Police went to the 900 block of Caroline Street, where they thought they would find Reetz. After he came outside, police took him into custody, the release states.

Reetz was released on bond for another burglary at the Odd Fellows Lodge on Oct. 7, according to the release. Police also listed him as a person of interest in an incident of trespassing and theft from a home on Mitchell Street in Janesville.