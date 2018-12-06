A 34-year-old Edgerton man endured a harrowing experience Wednesday night when he was carjacked while picking up his daughter from day care in Madison.
The man had just secured his 3-year-old daughter into her car seat at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday when two masked men opened the doors to his Toyota Prius in the parking lot of La Petite Academy on Madison's west side, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.
The men stood on each side of the vehicle. The man at the driver's side door pointed a gun at the Edgerton man's head, according to the report.
The Edgerton man got out of the car at the demands of the masked men, who emptied the man's pockets and took his wallet.
The robbers allowed the man to remove his daughter from the car before driving off in it, according to the report.
The car was found by police in the 7500 block of Tree Lane, a seven-minute drive from where it was stolen. Music was playing, and the car doors were open when it was found, according to the report.
The robbers took the victim's wallet and electronics, including his work laptop, according to the report.
Police describe the robbers as black men, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with athletic builds and wearing black masks and black clothing. They remain at large.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
