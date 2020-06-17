MADISON
An Edgerton physician stands accused of defrauding the Medicare system of more than $13 million.
A federal grand jury in Madison on Wednesday indicted Ravi Murali, 38, in a 12-count indictment.
The indictment alleges Murali participated in the fraud while working as a physician for various tele-medicine companies, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The government alleges that from January 2017 to January 2020, Murali signed falsified orders for ankle braces, knee braces and other similar braces for Medicare beneficiaries.
The scheme allegedly involved "others," who are not named in the indictment,
Murali is accused of submitting orders for the braces in which he stated he had medically assessed the beneficiaries and conducted examinations and tests and that these statements “were rarely, if ever, true,” according to the news release.
Murali ordered the braces regardless of medical necessity, billing Medicare for more than $26 million, of which Medicare paid more than $13 million, according to the release.
Murali was paid about $30 for each telemedicine consult he completed, according to the release.
The maximum penalty for each count of the indictment is 10 years in federal prison.
The charges arose from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the FBI, according to the release.