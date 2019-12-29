TOWN OF EAST TROY

A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Town of East Troy Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the sound of shots in the area of Stone School Road near East Miramar Drive in the town of East Troy. The location is southeast of Potters Lake.

No one was injured.

An investigation showed that a bullet had passed through a window in a home and went out another window.

A suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the public, according to the news release. The suspect's name was not released.