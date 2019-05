EAST TROY

East Troy police Thursday were investigating a report of shots fired in the Brookstone subdivision on Mallard Way.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, and a preliminary investigation showed a home “was targeted from a moving vehicle,” according to a news release from the Village of East Troy Police Department.

Police believe it was an isolated incident but are still investigating.

Those with information should contact the department at 262-642-6250.