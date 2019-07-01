ELKHORN

An East Troy man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving admitted drinking alcohol about a week after that incident, according to criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Court.

Prosecutors have accused Christopher M. Messner, 34, of 2046 Division St., of driving while intoxicated May 23, online court records show.

On May 31, sheriff’s deputies reported seeing Messner outside a place that served alcohol, according to the most recent complaint charging Messner with bail jumping.

When he spoke to deputies, Messner eventually said he had one drink that someone bought him, the complaint states. Conditions of his bond include not consuming alcohol and not entering bars, taverns or liquor stores.

Messner has pleaded not guilty.