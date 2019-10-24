ELKHORN

An East Troy man charged with his fifth intoxicated-driving violation was traveling 57 mph in a 45-mph zone when an officer stopped his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Town of East Troy police say Christopher D. Maciosek, 34, of W2043 Honey Creek Road, East Troy, drove while intoxicated at about 9:05 p.m. Oct. 17 at Stone School Road near Bell School Road, the complaint states.

An officer reported that Maciosek's speech was slurred and he had trouble understanding questions, according to the complaint. The officer also said he was combative.

Maciosek is also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, causing an injury. A doctor told the officer he believed his finger was sprained, according to the complaint.

Maciosek was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006, the complaint states.