ELKHORN

An East Troy man hacked the Snapchat and Facebook accounts of two women he knows and sent nude photos of them to another woman in hopes of getting photos in return, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Joseph W. Rauworth, 21, of 2742 Main St., No. 209, was charged Friday with two counts each of identity theft to harm one’s reputation and capturing an intimate representation of someone without their consent.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have had a weird thing where I like to see people that I know in those type of vulnerable positions,” he told police, according to the complaint.

Rauworth on Jan. 13 told Palmyra police he figured out the passwords to the Snapchat account for one woman and the Facebook account of another, the complaint states.

Using one woman’s account, he used a nude photo that women previously sent him to solicit a nude photo from another woman.

He also went into a second woman’s Facebook Messenger account and found photos she sent to someone else, the complaint states.

Police found the same IP address was used to access the women’s Snapchat and Facebook accounts. The same device accessed the Snapchat account six times between Dec. 24 and 30, according to the complaint.

Police in January tracked that IP address to Rauworth.

The woman from whom he tried to solicit more photos told police Rauworth had in the past taken screenshots of photos from her Snapchat story that depicted her “in a provocative way,” the complaint states.

Rauworth at first denied knowing why police were at his home when they had a search warrant, but he eventually said, “Yeah, it’s on my phone," according to the complaint.

He is set to make his initial appearance in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.