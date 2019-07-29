ELKHORN

An East Troy man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving was involved in a crash, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Sheriff’s deputies say Jacob A. Rodriguez, 45, of W395 County L, drove while intoxicated at about 5:33 a.m. July 13 at Highway 83 and County L in the town of East Troy, according to the complaint filed July 15.

Rodriguez said several times that he was “intoxicated,” the complaint states. Results from a blood test are pending.

He has previous OWI convictions from violations in 1995, 2003 and 2010, according to the complaint.