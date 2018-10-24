ELKHORN

Witnesses told police an East Troy man now charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving drove through a yard and almost struck a tree, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Village of East Troy police said Gregory M. Knox, 41, of 1859 Thomas Drive drove while intoxicated at about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18 at Thomas Drive and North Street, according to the complaint, which was filed Oct. 19.

Empty beer cans were found in the car that witnesses told police Knox was driving, the complaint states.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Knox has previous OWI convictions in 1998, 2003 and 2005.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.