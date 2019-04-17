Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.