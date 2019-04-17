ELKHORN
An East Troy man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving told police he drank alcohol and took Suboxone, a medication for opioid addiction, before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
East Troy police say Christopher D. Maciosek, 33, of W2043 Honey Creek Road, drove while intoxicated at Church and Main streets just after midnight Tuesday, April 16, according to the complaint, which was filed Wednesday.
Maciosek’s vehicle registration was expired, the complaint states.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Maciosek has intoxicated driving convictions in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006, according to the complaint.