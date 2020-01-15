JANESVILLE

Her mother died in 2017, touching off an alcohol-fueled series of violent acts, including punching a sheriff’s deputy.

Kezia C. Haffery, 39, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, had never been in trouble before, Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White said in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

“You, ma’am, not only jumped into the deep end of the pool, you went to the bottom,” Judge John Wood told her.

She has stopped drinking and made other positive changes in her life, said her attorney Phil Brehm.

But she must pay for her crimes.

One incident led to a six-hour standoff with deputies at her home on Nov. 27, 2018. In another, she struck a deputy as he was trying to handcuff her on Jan. 26, 2019, at a Newville tavern.

In the 2018 incident, Haffery hit a man in the head with a beer can and pointed a loaded handgun at him, leading to the standoff.

That incident led to charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, battery, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon modifier and two counts of bail jumping.

Haffery pleaded guilty Wednesday to the battery and bail jumping charges and was sentenced to three years of probation. Other charges were dismissed.

In the incident at The Anchor tavern in 2019, deputies responded to a report of a woman acting lewdly and bothering patrons.

After punching a deputy, Haffery refused to get into a squad car, kicked the deputy and kicked and spat in the car all the way to the Rock County Jail, according to the complaint.

Jail officers had to put a spit hood on her, and when told about her violation of her bond, she responded, “I don’t care what they say. I’m going to drink,” according to the criminal complaint.

That led to charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. She pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery to an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

As part of the agreement, Judge John Wood withheld judgment on the felony battery and sentenced her to 60 days in jail on the misdemeanors. If she completes probation successfully, the charge will be dismissed. If not, she would face a prison term.

Wood also sentenced her for second-offense intoxicated driving to four months in jail, an $800 fine plus court costs, an 18-month license revocation and 18 months of ignition interlock on any car she owns.

“I would like to prove myself to the community and am grateful for everybody just understanding the predicament I was in,” Haffery said.

Wood described Haffery’s behavior as “outrageous” and “a drunken crime spree” that put people’s lives at risk.

Wood said Haffery would probably have to fight alcohol the rest of her life. He required her to abstain from alcohol during probation.

“You need to keep yourself clean and sober so you will exercise good judgment,” Wood said.

As part of the plea agreement, several other cases were dismissed but considered for sentencing.

In one of those incidents, she gave another person a concussion, bruises over 60% of his body, damage that required dental work, and fear and depression afterward, Wood said.

“You are one of those people who, when they are under the influence of alcohol, gets very violent, and if that’s not a wake-up call for you, I don’t know what it’s going to take,” Wood said.

Wood allowed work-release privileges during Haffery’s jail sentence and allowed her to apply to serve her time at home on a monitoring bracelet.