Janesville police suspect a man involved in a reported domestic-violence incident Friday on Interstate 90/39 was high on an unidentified drug.
The man is also suspected of threatening a man with a knife and attacking motorists along Deerfield Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday.
Jason E. Harrison, 31, of rural Milton, was charged in Rock County Court with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, one as an act of domestic abuse; three counts of criminal damage; two counts of disorderly conduct, one as an act of domestic abuse; and obstructing an officer.
A woman told police she and Harrison were on the way home from shopping and stopped in a parking lot to smoke marijuana.
The woman then drove onto the Interstate, and Harrison began acting strangely, flailing and jerking his arms and legs during heavy traffic, according to the complaint.
He gave her a bloody nose with his elbow, and then his movements slowed, as if he were overdosing, she told police.
“He kept looking around, saying he did not know how to stop his body,” according to the complaint.
He twice grabbed the steering wheel and moved it back and forth, according to the complaint.
Fearing for her life, she pulled onto the shoulder, got out and waved her arms until someone picked her up and delivered her to a gas station in Janesville, according to the complaint.
As reported earlier, police were sent to a crash on the Interstate in Janesville at 4:51 p.m. Friday
A driver on I-90/39 later reported seeing Harrison with a cut above his eye after crashing the car. The motorist said he tried to stop Harrison, according to the complaint.
Harrison appeared “high as a kite,” the man reported, and the two men struggled until Harrison pulled a knife and told the man to get away, according to the complaint.
Police later received multiple reports of a man trying to get into cars on Deerfield Drive near Home Depot. Witnesses saw him pounding on at least two cars and ripping a door handle off another car, according to the complaint.
Officers found him sitting on a curb, where he refused to follow their instructions and would not show one of his hands, according to the complaint.
The two officers, concerned that he still had a knife, eventually fired their Tasers at him, but the devices had little or no effect, according to the complaint.
Harrison ignored the officers the entire time, staring blankly at them, according to the complaint.
Harrison eventually complied, and they took him into custody, according to the complaint.
Police told The Gazette that Harrison's behavior suggests it wasn't just marijuana he ingested. Exactly what it might have been won't be known until a blood sample is analyzed, they said.
Harrison was held on a $500 cash bond after his court appearance Tuesday.
