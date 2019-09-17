JANESVILLE

A Janesville man charged with child neglect after police found needles and other drug paraphernalia within reach of children in his home can get that charge dismissed if he can complete drug court without problems.

Jacob E. Grigsby, 38, of 1618 Gartland Ave., Janesville, pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in Rock County Court. He also pleaded guilty to party to possession of narcotics and no contest to party to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grigsby also pleaded no contest in a separate case to disorderly conduct as domestic abuse and two counts of felony bail jumping.

If Grigsby follows the rules in the drug court’s addiction-recovery program, only one bail jumping count would remain on his record, Judge Karl Hanson decided.

If he fails at drug court, he would face sentencings on all charges.

Police found needles and a cooking dish with heroin residue in the bathroom of Grigsby’s residence, where the children could easily find them, according to the complaint.

More paraphernalia and heroin were found elsewhere in the house, but no harm came to the children, according to the criminal complaint.

Hanson also agreed to a request to allow Grigsby to have nonviolent contact with his wife, Patricia M. Grigsby, 36, of 610 Wallis Ave., Delavan, if they do not discuss the case.

Patricia also faces a charge of child neglect in the same incident, in addition to charges of possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. She has pleaded not guilty. Her case has not yet been resolved.