A former Janesville woman who ran over another woman with an SUV last year pleaded guilty to reduced charges Tuesday in Rock County Court.
Arielle L. Landing, 29, now of Madison, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. That charge had come with an enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, but the enhancer was dismissed.
Also dismissed and read into the record were charges of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and driving while revoked causing great bodily harm.
As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to argue for no more than five years in prison.
Judge John Wood accepted the plea and dismissal of other charges and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
A sentencing date in January will be set later.
Landing was physically fighting with the other woman, who had just left work at Impact Confections, 4017 Whitney St., on Oct. 6, 2017, when Landing got into the SUV and drove at the woman, striking her, according to the criminal complaint.
Witness accounts and a cellphone video showed the woman was struck and was dragged briefly, according to the complaint.
The complaint does not indicate any reason for the attack.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse