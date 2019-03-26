JANESVILLE

A man accused of crashing his truck into a stopped school bus’s stop-sign arm in the town of Beloit on Feb. 1 was fined after he failed to appear in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Court Commissioner Larry Barton entered a default judgments on three traffic violations against Steven J. Steinert, 52, of 19 Auburn Drive, town of Beloit, according to online court records.

Steinert was assessed $326 for failing to stop for an unloading school bus, $200 for driving while suspended and $200 for driving without insurance.

Steinert originally was cited for hit-and-run/property damage and improperly passing a stopped school bus, according to a town of Beloit police news release.

Steinert drove a pickup truck into the stop arm on the left side of the Beloit Turner School District bus while the bus was unloading one passenger on the right side on Riverside Drive, police reported.

No one was injured. The arm and stop sign were torn off the bus.

