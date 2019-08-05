EVANSVILLE

An Edgerton man with three drunken-driving convictions is accused of driving drunk again Saturday night before a crash that killed a Madison woman south of Evansville.

Daniel B. Good, 41, Edgerton, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and fourth-offense drunken driving.

A 59-year-old Madison woman died in the crash at Highway 213 and Highway 59 in Magnolia Township reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Good was driving a pickup truck east on Highway 59 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound Dodge Journey driven by the Madison woman, according to the release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries, according to the release.

Authorities did not identify the woman killed or the woman injured.