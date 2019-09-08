MILTON

A Delavan man has been arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle related to the death of a passenger in his car.

At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, the Milton Police Department and Milton Fire Department were called to East High Street, east of the intersection with McEwan Lane, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.

Investigation showed that a Chevrolet Colbalt driven by Joseph R. Overbeek, 20, of W8680 Harris Road, Delavan, was traveling west on East High Street, Milton, when he struck a legally parked dump truck, according to the news release. Overbeek’s address was taken from Wisconsin Circuit Court records.

A passenger in the car was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with severe injuries. The passenger later died at the hospital. The name of the passenger is not being released pending notification of family members.

Overbeek received minor injuries in the crash.

Speed was not a factor in the crash. Investigating officers think the crash “would likely have been survivable had occupants been wearing their seat belts,” the news release said.

Overbeek was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death and a variety of other traffic citations.

After being treated and released from a local hospital, Overbeek was transported to the Rock County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges, according to the news release.

The Rock County Sheriffs Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team, Sheriff’s deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milton Department of Public Works assisted at the scene.

East High Street was closed for four hours for the investigation.