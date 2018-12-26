Hall_Mark_A

Mark A. Hall Jr.

JANESVILLE

A speeding car endangered pedestrians who were headed to or from the holiday light show at Rotary Botanical Gardens on Sunday, according a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Mark A. Hall Jr., 27, of 2242 Dupont Drive, Janesville, is charged in the incident with fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of marijuana.

A Janesville police officer who was controlling traffic on Palmer Drive for the well-attended event stopped Hall’s car after Hall drove around a barricade, and the officer smelled marijuana, according to the complaint.

The officer told Hall to pull over to the side of the road and called for a second police unit to help search Hall’s car, but Hall sped west on Palmer Drive, weaving around other vehicles and pedestrians, according to the complaint.

The officer lost sight of Hall’s car and broke off the pursuit at Palmer Drive and Beloit Avenue, according to the complaint.

Hall was later arrested at 2242 Dupont Drive.

Janesville Police Department Explorer Scouts who were helping with traffic control found items thrown from Hall’s car, including two bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 1.2 ounces, according to the complaint.

One of the Explorers reported the speeding car nearly hit him, and he pulled two others out of the road to keep them from being hit, according to the complaint.

The Explorer also saw two other pedestrians move out of the way of the speeding car, according to the complaint.

The Explorers estimated the car was traveling 50 to 70 mph in the 15-mph zone, according to the complaint.

Hall was held on a $2,100 cash bond after his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

