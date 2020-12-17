JANESVILLE
A man accused of killing two women along a Janesville street last winter was held on $2 million cash bond after his initial court appearance Thursday.
Marcus T. Randle El, 34, is accused of murdering Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory on Feb. 10 on Midvale Drive. He is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without owner consent while armed, all as a repeat felony offender.
Randle El also faces charges in a newly filed criminal complaint in connection with an incident Sept. 28, 2019, in which he is accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat because she had not returned money she owed him with interest.
Charges in that case are aggravated battery and loan sharking, both by use of a weapon and as a repeat felony offender.
Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik asked for a $5.1 million cash bond in the homicide case and another $75,000 on the assault case.
More than one witness said Randle El was a drug dealer who repeatedly threatened one of the women in the months before the killings because he thought she had stolen money from him, Urbik said.
“We basically have here an execution-style murder of two helpless young women for little or no reason, which shows a lack of rational thinking on Mr. Randle El’s part,” Urbik said.
Defense attorney Michael Hart called Urbik’s bail request excessive.
Hart said the high bail request was an attempt to keep his client in jail without going through the process of getting a judge to rule that Randle-El be held without bond, which requires a hearing in which witnesses would be called and could be cross-examined.
Hart argued for a cash bond of $85,000 for both cases and conditions that included being confined to his parents’ residence in Illinois.
Hart said keeping Randle El in jail during the coronavirus pandemic hampers his ability to meet with this lawyers and prepare a defense in a case that is likely to go to trial.
Randle El turned himself in five days after the killings. Urbik said that act gave Randle El time to dispose of the murder weapon and set fire to the vehicle he stole from one of the shooting victims to destroy evidence.
Hart said Randle El should be credited for turning himself in.
Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer said Randle El should get credit, but that credit is diminished by the reasons Urbik listed.
Five women spoke, all supporting a high cash bond in the case. Two were the mothers of the murder victims. Two were sisters of Brittany McAdory. The fifth spoke in connection with the assault case.
Justine Watson, Winchester’s mother, called Randle El a monster who had been to her house and had met her daughters.
“I am terrified that if he is released on bond that he will hurt us because we are speaking up against his release and accusing him of this horrible crime against my family and the community as a whole,” Watson said.
Randle El is a former UW-Madison football player whose brother, Antwaan Randle El, is a former NFL player and current assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watson mentioned Randle El’s brother, saying that if released, Randle El had the resources to disappear into Chicago or “faraway places.”
“I want his bond so high that neither he nor his family can afford it,” Watson said.
Hart argued that ability to pay, by law, is not a factor in setting bail.
A woman identified as Stephanie said she was McAdory’s mother and that she agreed with Watson, adding: “He doesn’t deserve to be out on the street.”
Randle El’s next court appearance is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a date for a preliminary hearing will be set.