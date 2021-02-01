JANESVILLE
A man charged with killing two women along a Janesville street nearly a year ago was bound over for trial Monday morning, when the two sides argued if there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Marcus T. Randle El, 34, is accused of killing Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, on Midvale Drive.
He faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without owner consent while armed.
Attorneys on both sides argued Monday morning, going over details of the case that came from a Janesville police detective who has been investigating the murders.
Craig Powell, one of the lawyers defending Randle El, said the evidence tying his client to the crime was “weak,” pointing to evidence about McAdory’s Jeep that was found in Illinois after the killings.
The Jeep appeared as if someone had tried to set it on fire, Janesville Police Detective Chris Buescher testified Monday.
Powell also said there was no weapon recovered in this case, and he criticized the conclusions drawn around some surveillance video.
He said people who knew Randle El around the time of the shooting said he almost always had a beard, but a man appearing on video at an Illinois gas station that was supposedly Randle El was clean shaven, he argued.
Assistant District Attorney Gerald Urbik said those would be arguments that can come up at a trial, but he said there was enough evidence presented Monday to establish probable cause Randle El committed a felony.
Court Commissioner Jack Hoag then bound over for trial Randle El, who appeared via video from the Rock County Jail. The case will continue.
Randle El also faces charges in connection with an incident Sept. 28, 2019, in which he is accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat because she had not returned money she owed him with interest.
Randle El is a former UW-Madison football player whose brother, Antwaan Randle El, is a former NFL player.
The next court hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, for an arraignment on the murder case and a preliminary hearing on the second case.