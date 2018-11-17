JANESVILLE
A domestic dispute in a vehicle led to an accident on Interstate 90/39 near mile marker 172 in Janesville on Friday night, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the accident at about 4:51 p.m., Friday, according to the release. As officers were en route, a knife-wielding male involved in the accident reportedly began threatening people and eventually ran from the scene, according to the release.
At about 5:06 p.m., a male matching the description of the suspect involved in the accident reportedly began damaging and attempting to get into vehicles in the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive.
The suspect was standing in the middle of the road when officers located him, and two officers deployed their Tasers in an attempt to arrest him, according to the release.
The male suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A female involved in the accident was also transported for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation after the incident revealed two individuals involved in the accident had a domestic-related argument in the vehicle, according to the release. A female reportedly wanted to get out of the vehicle due to a male’s “erratic and violent behavior,” according to the release.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. Investigations into the traffic accident and domestic disturbance are ongoing.
