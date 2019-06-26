JANESVILLE

A domestic violence incident prompted Janesville police to close Wright Road for a short time before arresting a Janesville man Wednesday morning.

Police Sgt. Brian Vaughn said a woman told police that Daniel T. Simmons, 24, of 944 N. Wright Road, had a gun and had threatened to shoot anyone who came near his residence.

Simmons was later arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence while armed.

“The suspect asked in a very not-nice way for a ride somewhere and used profanity, and she said, 'If you’re going to talk to me like that, I’m not giving you a ride,' and the argument began basically from there,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said a physical fight occurred after the argument, and the woman left. When she returned, Simmons had chained the door shut. With a gun in his hand, he told the woman he would shoot anyone who came to the door, Vaughn said.

The incident occurred near an intersection, so police closed the road to protect motorists and pedestrians in case Simmons began shooting through the windows, Vaughn said.

An officer spoke with Simmons by phone just before 10 a.m., and Simmons left the building, according to a Nixle social-media alert.