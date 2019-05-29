ELKHORN

A town of Delavan man accused of murdering his wife might not be competent to proceed with court matters after a doctor interviewing him recommended a second evaluation.

A Walworth County judge on May 21 ordered a second competency exam for Robert J. Scott, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of his wife, Rochelle Scott, 58.

Rochelle Scott filed for divorce less than three weeks before her death Jan. 6, court records show.

Robert Scott said in a 911 call, “I just murdered my wife,” according to the criminal complaint.

Town of Delavan police found Robert Scott in the driveway, while his wife’s body—which had been stabbed more than 20 times—was in the house, according to the criminal complaint.

Robert Scott, 57, of 4003 S. Channel Drive, on April 14 pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, also referred to as an NGI plea.

A May 14 letter from his lawyer, Steven Harvey, said the doctor performing the NGI evaluation stopped the interview after an “odd” exchange with Robert Scott.

She said he had difficulty making simple decisions, wanted to see the evaluation’s court order, asked for his lawyer to be present and showed “other strange behaviors,” according to the letter.

“If the NGI evaluator halts her interview and encourages defense counsel to seek another competency examination, then I have renewed concern that he may not be able to assist in his own defense,” Harvey wrote.

At a March hearing, Robert Scott and Harvey agreed with the first report that said the town of Delavan man was competent.

The doctor told Harvey on May 13 it’s possible for a person’s competency to change over time.

Harvey in the letter said he personally felt his client’s behaviors were “borderline between competency and incompetency.”

Robert Scott is next set to appear for a status conference at 1:15 p.m. July 2.