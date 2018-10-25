MADISON
The former congressional candidate arrested by the FBI on Wednesday was seeking to kill a man who was 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Jeremy J. Ryan, 30, is charged with attempting to possess radioactive material with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury.
The complaint does not identify Ryan’s target, and it’s not clear if the FBI ever knew who the target was.
The complaint indicates Ryan went to a website where illegal substances are sold and contacted a seller who was an FBI “covert employee” posing as a seller of radioactive substances, according to the criminal complaint.
Ryan told the seller he was looking for a poison that would kill and which couldn’t be detected, "preferably something that is not going to be extremely brutal and drawn out," according to the complaint.
The specific substance that Ryan is accused of trying to procure is not identified.
A package containing an inert substitute for the radioactive material was delivered to an address in Madison, where Ryan picked it up, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Ryan was later arrested in Black Earth.
Ryan was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Madison at 11:30 a.m. today.
The maximum penalty for the charge is life in federal prison.
Ryan ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat in the August primary and in the primary four years earlier, making the legalization of marijuana a prominent part of his campaign.
The investigation included the efforts of the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Madison Police Department, according to the release.
