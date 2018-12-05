JANESVILLE
Janesville police on Wednesday morning provided a few more details on a reckless homicide arrest they announced late Tuesday in connection to drug overdoses, which included an overdose death in March.
Police in a news release said they took Taylor L. Fraunfelder, 23, into custody after contacting him at 609 E. Milwaukee St. on Tuesday.
Police arrested him on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of delivering less than 3 grams of heroin and a single count of felony child neglect.
Lt. Charles Aagaard told The Gazette on Wednesday morning the overdose death police connected to Fraunfelder happened in March.
Details on the victim who died were not immediately available but should be later on Wednesday.
The police department’s street crimes unit took over the investigation once they suspected the death was connected to heroin, Aagaard said.
In the months between the March death and the Tuesday arrest, Aagaard said police were making the connection between Fraunfelder and the victim.
Aagaard said homicide cases stemming from drug deals, known as Len Bias cases, can be difficult to prove because police have to nail down the timeline of who sold the drugs to whom and when, as well as knowing what drugs specifically caused the death.
“So often … it’s so hard to connect those two that it takes, it takes a lot of investigations and a lot of resources,” Aagaard said.
Fraunfelder admitted to serving the overdoses, police said in the release. He was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
This story will be updated.
