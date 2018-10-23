ELKHORN
An Elkhorn man has been identified as the victim of Thursday's fatal shooting by a Walworth County sheriff's deputy.
Sean A. Dutcher, 38, Elkhorn, was the man killed by the deputy, according to a sheriff's office news release, issued Tuesday afternoon.
The deputy who shot Dutcher was Peter Wisnefsky, 28, who has worked for the sheriff's office since February 2016, according to the release.
Wisnefsky has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.
Dutcher was on extended supervision after release from prison in May 2017, according to the news release. He had been in prison for a fifth-offense intoxicated driving conviction in Walworth County in 2016, according to online court records.
Dutcher lived in Janesville in February 2016 when he was arrested in Delavan on the intoxicated-driving charge, according to a criminal complaint.
Dutcher died at the scene Thursday night. He had been driving an SUV and had been reported as a reckless driver, originating in Waukesha County, according to the release.
Deputies located the vehicle and tried to stop it at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the city limits of Elkhorn, but the vehicle did not stop and deputies began chasing it, according to the release.
Deputies made numerous attempts to stop the vehicle during the pursuit, and it finally did stop at about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the release and a previous official statement.
Wisnefsky got out of his squad, Dutcher drove towards the deputy, and that's when Wisnefsky fired and hit Dutcher, according to the release.
The SUV then crashed into an industrial building, nearly hitting a worker inside, officials said previously.
The state Division of Criminal Investigations and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Department are investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure, according to the release.
The state immediately sends representatives to the scene of officer-involved shootings, providing independent oversight throughout the investigative process, according to the release.
The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office also participates in the investigation and conducts a legal analysis of the shooting, according to the release.
Elkhorn police were also involved in the pursuit, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office "greatly assisted" state investigators, according to the release.
A Go Fund Me page has been started to help Dutcher's family pay funeral costs.
