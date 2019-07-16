TOWN OF FULTON

Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested an Edgerton man on suspicion of fifth-offense intoxicated driving after he hit a traffic sign Monday night, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies responded at 9:05 p.m. Monday to a report of a hit-and-run near the Highway 59 and Interstate 90 intersection.

James C. Finn, 59, of Edgerton had been driving westbound when he drove through a roundabout and struck a wooden traffic sign, according to a news release.

Deputies located Finn in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot, according to the release. He showed signs of impairment and submitted to field sobriety and blood-alcohol concentration tests, according to the release.

Finn admitted to drinking before driving, according to the release.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.