Sheriff's deputies arrested a Janesville man for a suspected fourth intoxicated driving offense after he was reportedly seen stumbling through a parking lot and driving away in a vehicle, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Lions Quick Mart, 1620 W. Highway 14, town of Janesville, for a report of an impaired person who was stumbling through the gas station parking lot while carrying purchased alcohol, according to a sheriff's office news release. The person left the gas station in a red sport-utility vehicle.
A deputy saw a vehicle matching that description pull into a nearby motel parking lot, according to the news release. When deputies made contact, they detected the odor of intoxicants and arrested Mark Anderson on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated driving offense, according to the release.
Anderson was being held at the Rock County Jail.