TOWN OF ROCK
A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint the Rockvale Mobile Home Park on Tuesday night, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office report.
The robber took several packages from the Amazon driver in the park, 6219 S. Highway 51. Some opened packages were later found in the park, according to the report.
No had been arrested as deputies continued to investigate Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Matt Jacobson said.
The robber fled on foot. Jacobson didn’t have a description of the robber. He declined to reveal what style of firearm was used.
Jacobson had no information on what was in the packages.
He said he could not remember a delivery driver being robbed outside bigger cities in the area.
“You hear about packagers being taken from doorsteps, but not drivers being robbed,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville Area CrimeStoppers online or at 608-756-3636. Or call the county's nonemergency dispatch number, 608-757-2244.