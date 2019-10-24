ELKHORN

A Delavan woman facing her fourth intoxicated-driving charge was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Delavan police say Kathleen C. Aguallo, 56, of W7549 S and D Townline Road, drove while intoxicated at about 8:37 p.m. Sept. 13. Police found her sitting in her running car in the parking lot of a takeout restaurant in the 1400 block of East Geneva Street, Delavan, according to the complaint.

A test showed Aguallo had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.279.

Aguallo told police she drank three beers and two 4-ounce wines in Pell Lake before driving to a Delavan store and the restaurant where police found her.

She was convicted of intoxicated driving in 1994, 2002 and 2010, the complaint states.